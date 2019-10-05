Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 705,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $49.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.