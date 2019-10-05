Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 981,685 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 981,685 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $25,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

PDM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

