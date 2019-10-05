Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 671,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of SPX Flow at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 360,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,260,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW opened at $36.24 on Friday. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Seaport Global Securities cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

