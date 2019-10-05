Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 189,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.44. 6,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,836. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

