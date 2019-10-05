Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $26.02 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 743,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 262.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 113.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 117,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

