Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.32 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,631.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,987 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Henry Schein worth $32,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,527,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,869 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,735.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 822,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 777,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 142.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 927,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 544,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,401,000 after acquiring an additional 441,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 87.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 404,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. 170,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,820. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

