Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.90 Million Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 824.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Mylan worth $31,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 347.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter valued at $804,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Mylan by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 271.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Mylan by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,712,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 699,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.92. 35,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,571. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.56.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

In other Mylan news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,910.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Coury bought 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

