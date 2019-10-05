Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $34,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock worth $8,235,425. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of MHO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 9,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,973. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $623.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

