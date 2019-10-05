Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 914,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,655 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,349. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

