Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 259,399 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Cars.com worth $33,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.
CARS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 2,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
