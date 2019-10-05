Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 259,399 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Cars.com worth $33,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 2,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.