NuShares Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $180.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021301 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

