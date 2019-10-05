NPCoin (NPC) One Day Volume Tops $7,294.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 163.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $7,294.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00091639 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.