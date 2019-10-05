Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) Insider Mary Hackett Buys 4,468 Shares

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) insider Mary Hackett purchased 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.20 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,041.60 ($35,490.50).

Northern Star Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$7.63 ($5.41) and a 1 year high of A$14.06 ($9.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

