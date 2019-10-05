North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Tellurian worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,788,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.79. Tellurian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

