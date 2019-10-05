North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 6,532 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.05% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,037.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 104.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 157,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.91. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,781. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 12.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

