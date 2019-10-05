North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,090 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.05% of LSI Industries worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LYTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,961. The company has a market cap of $131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

