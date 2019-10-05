North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.36 Million Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.91% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 527.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ODC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $255.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

