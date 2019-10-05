North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

