North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

NYSE LEA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,232. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.97. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

