North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 232,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 462,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,036,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

