North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. 1,360,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,695. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

