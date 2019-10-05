North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Shares of NOA opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 712,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 311,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,356 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

