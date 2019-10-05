Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.97. The company had a trading volume of 531,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,266. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.