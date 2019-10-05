NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

NRDBY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 557,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,156. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.89.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

