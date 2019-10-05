Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 13,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

