Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 80,105 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,105 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 64.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 201.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 5,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 100,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher acquired 19,310 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $43,061.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,726.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 294,670 shares of company stock worth $639,810 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

