Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 535,525 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,525 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.34. 991,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,458. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $129,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 8,761 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $250,126.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

