Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

