Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in AK Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AK Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AK Steel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in AK Steel by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AK Steel by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AK Steel alerts:

Shares of AK Steel stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.02. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 target price (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS).

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.