Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,068,284. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $69.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

