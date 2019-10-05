Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Mizuho began coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.51.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

