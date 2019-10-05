Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $271,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Raymond James downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

