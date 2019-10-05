Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 71.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 621,578 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNR. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,807,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,942,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.37. Denbury Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

