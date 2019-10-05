NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.47 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America set a $2.50 target price on NIO and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut NIO from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 25,218,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,782,131. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($57.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 12,518.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its holdings in NIO by 96.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 41,938,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIO by 327.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,712,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 4,861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 388.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

