Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 113,541 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,761,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 263,273 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. 169,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

