Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,975,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,170,000 after buying an additional 154,980 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1,449.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 55,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,170. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

