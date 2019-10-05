Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0071

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Neutron has a market cap of $279,032.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded up 60% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

