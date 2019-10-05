NEM Price Tops $0.0385 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha and Zaif. NEM has a total market cap of $346.69 million and $8.71 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, COSS, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Upbit, Bittrex, Koineks, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Iquant, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Coinbe, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi, Zaif, Kuna, Indodax, Exrates, Crex24, Cryptopia and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

