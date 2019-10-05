Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 8%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 625,951 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 611,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

NLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 125,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

