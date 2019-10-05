Natixis Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,357 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

PPG stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.13. 14,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,430. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

