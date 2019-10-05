Natixis Takes Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Natixis owned about 0.18% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

