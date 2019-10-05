Natixis Takes $5.71 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Godaddy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Godaddy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.33. 22,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,800.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $64,242.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $964,789. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

