Natixis Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,453. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.