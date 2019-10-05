Natixis Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Natixis raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,814,000 after buying an additional 510,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after buying an additional 922,533 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,290. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

