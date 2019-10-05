Natixis Has $4.89 Million Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NATI opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,889,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $794,155. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

