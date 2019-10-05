Natixis Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

NEE stock opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $233.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.