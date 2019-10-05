Natixis Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Natixis lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $27.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.