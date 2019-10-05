Natixis Acquires 992,936 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 318.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 992,936 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 903,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 161,623 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 245,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.96. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

XOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

