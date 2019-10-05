NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Down 18%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was down 18% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 970,782 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,382% from the average daily volume of 17,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

