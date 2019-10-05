Myriad (XMY) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $421.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,700,849,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.